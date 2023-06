COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says one person is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County.y.

FHP says it happened around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Immokalee Road and Rock Road.

A 34-year-old Naples man was killed in the crash.

Three others involved in the crash had minor injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.