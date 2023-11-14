One man caught with enough fentanyl to kill 60,000 people & 6 different drugs

COLLIER COUNT, Fla. — A Sarasota man is facing five felony charges after bringing enough fentanyl to kill almost 60,000 people into Collier County.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says Esteban Perez, Jr. was arrested after he was found with 987 fentanyl pills weighing a combined 119.2 grams.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) estimates one kilo (1,000 grams) of fentanyl can kill 500,000 people.

On Saturday, a CCSO patrol deputy witnessed Perez driving a vehicle and failing to stop when entering a roadway.

CCSO says the deputy made a traffic stop and detected marijuana coming from the vehicle.

CCSO says a search of the vehicle turned up the fentanyl pills, plus cocaine, amphetamine, methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids, and narcotic paraphernalia.

According to CCSO Perez was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, plus five more felonies for drug possession.