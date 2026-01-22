Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One injured in Naples house fire possibly caused by a charging e-bike battery

The Greater Naples Fire and Rescue District says crews responded to a fire early Tuesday morning at a home on Palm Street that could have been caused by a charging e-bike battery.
NAPLES, Fla. — The Greater Naples Fire and Rescue District says crews responded to a fire early Tuesday morning at a home on Palm Street that could have been caused by a charging e-bike battery.

According to officials, firefighters were dispatched around 1:18 a.m. to a house on 2195 Palm Street.

Investigators say one person suffered burn injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the fire is not considered suspicious and could have been started by an e-bike battery that was charging at the time.

The American Red Cross is assisting three adults displaced by the fire with temporary housing.

Fire officials say when charging lithium-ion batteries, keep the following in mind:

  • only use approved chargers
  • avoiding overnight charging
  • keeping devices away from combustible materials
