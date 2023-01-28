One dead, one seriously injured in Collier County crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One person has died, and another is seriously injured after a crash in Collier County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Road 82 west of Church Road around 6:55 a.m. Saturday morning.

A Dodge pickup truck with a trailer attached to it was traveling east on SR 82, approaching Church Rd. Meanwhile, a Ford pickup truck was traveling west towards Church Rd.

The Dodge truck traveled left over the centerline of the road and collided with the Ford truck.

The driver of the Ford, a 43-year-old Naples man, was pronounced dead on scene.

A 27-year-old female passenger of the Ford truck was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge truck sustained no injuries.