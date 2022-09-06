Watch Now
Officials credit Publix employee for putting out fire in produce section

Posted at 6:21 PM, Sep 06, 2022
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.  — Firefighters credited a "quick-thinking" Publix employee for their actions after a fire broke out in the store's produce section Tuesday.

Marco Island Fire Department responded to a store located at 1089 N Collier Blvd. around 5:30 p.m.

Officials said they arrived to find smoke throughout the building and an evacuation of the store in-progress.

They said a store employee had used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, which were coming from a refrigeration unit in the produce department.

Fire officials stayed in the store to confirm the fire was out and to ventilate the building.

The store was closed to the public for the day, but an employee confirmed the store would reopen as scheduled Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The identity of the employee who put out the fire has not been revealed at this time.

