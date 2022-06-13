Officers arrest mother for trying to drive drunk with baby in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Police arrested a woman for child neglect after they say she tried to drive while intoxicated with her 6-month-old daughter.

Officers were called to the La Quinta Inn at 1555 5th Avenue South around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

This after getting a call about a severely intoxicated woman trying to leave with a baby.

When they arrived they say she was visibly intoxicated, appeared unsteady on her feet, could barely stand or walk, and smelled of alcohol.

Esteban told officers she did not have any family members in the area that may be able to take custody of her child and “did not know who the child’s father was. She was attempting to leave the hotel after checking out and did have a vehicle in the parking lot. Esteban was examined at the scene by EMS and transported to NCH.

A witness told police he had come to the hotel the night before to meet up with Esteban. He told officers she had been drinking and passed out, leaving her baby with no one to care for her. The man said he fed the child while Esteban was passed out.

The Florida Department of Children & Families was told of the incident and sent a case worker to take custody of the child.

Esteban was arrested for child neglect without causing great bodily harm or permanent disability/permanent disfigurement.

