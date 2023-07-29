NPD: Sex Offender behind bars for failing to register

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples Police Department (NPD) have arrested a man after they discovered he failed to register as a sex offender with the DMV or Shariff's Office.

NPD said during a recent disturbance call at a local hotel, Officers found out Ahmed Aldeen, was registered as a sex offender in the State of New York.

On Wednesday NPD discovered Ahmed Aldeen had been residing in Naples for over a week after registering as a sex offender.

Aldeen was placed in custody & taken to the Naples Jail Center.

Florida Statute requires that any sex offender in the State of Florida, even if only visiting, must register their new or temporary address within 48 hours of obtaining said residency.