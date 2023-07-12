Watch Now
North Collier Fire unveils new special ops equipment at open house

Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 12, 2023
NAPLES, Fla. — The North Collier Fire Rescue District unveiled new special operation apparatuses at an open house event Wednesday.

Heavy Rescue 48, SRU 420 (Dive Truck), and Fire Boat 41 were blessed in a ceremony during the event.

Following the ceremony, all equipment was put on display for public viewing. Special Operations team members were on site to answer questions and demonstrate equippment.

Teams on site included Marine Emergency Rescue (MERT), Technical Rescue (TRT), Dive Team, Air Rescue Team (NCART), and Hazardous Material.

