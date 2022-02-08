96th birthday parade for Naples Navy veteran

NAPLES, Fla. — North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District, Collier County Sheriff’s Office and Gulfcoast Veterans along with friends are celebrating the 96th Birthday of Walter Hanhivara who is retired U.S. Navy Veteran.

Hanhivara was stationed on the Southwest Pacific ship LST 623 and was in charge of the navigation and operation that transported General MacArthur’s troops.

After the Navy, he joined the Merchant Marines.

The Birthday parade for Walter was held at the corners of HWY 41 & Wiggins on Tuesday.