Watch
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

No one hurt in Naples fire

items.[0].image.alt
Greater Naples Fire Rescue District Facebook
Greater Naples fire.jpeg
Posted at 3:34 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 15:34:47-05

NAPLES, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a home fire on 32nd Avenue in the Golden Gate Estates neighborhood.

There was heavy smoke and fire from the northwest corner of the structure.

The Greater Naples Fire Chief says smoke alarms woke up the owner and he was able to crawl out of the house.

The Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team from the Florida Gulf Coast to heartland chapter helped out with the home fire Friday morning.

According to the Greater Naples Fire Rescue, the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries.

Naples fire

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4