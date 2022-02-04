No one hurt in Naples fire

NAPLES, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a home fire on 32nd Avenue in the Golden Gate Estates neighborhood.

There was heavy smoke and fire from the northwest corner of the structure.

The Greater Naples Fire Chief says smoke alarms woke up the owner and he was able to crawl out of the house.

The Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team from the Florida Gulf Coast to heartland chapter helped out with the home fire Friday morning.

According to the Greater Naples Fire Rescue, the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries.