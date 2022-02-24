No one hurt after emergency landing at Immokalee Regional Airport

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with the Immokalee Regional Airport say no one was hurt after an incident on the runway.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Airport officials say a single-engine Cessna 210 with two people on board was landing and the nose gear collapsed on the runway.

Emergency crews responded and the airplane was moved to the ramp and the runway is back open.

Staff says the aircraft was coming from the Marco Island Executive Airport.

The FAA was notified about the incident.

Officials say the last similar incident at Immokalee Regional Airport occurred on February 21, 2021.

