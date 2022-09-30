No damage to Humane Society Naples, officials say

NAPLES, Fla. — The following is an unedited statement released Friday afternoon by Humane Society Naples:

Humane Society Naples continues to support Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, working with partners across Collier and Lee counties to assist those who were affected by the storm.

Humane Society Naples locations experienced no structural damage. Animals were relocated to the main shelter on Airport Pulling Road and the Oaks Kennels located east of Interstate 75, where staff has remained to provide onsite care since Sept. 27. HSN will remain closed for adoptions through Oct. 4, allowing HSN staff to prioritize community services, such as animal transports, pet medical services and supply distribution.

“We are incredibly fortunate that our locations sustained no structural damage, allowing our team to get to work supporting those in-need,” said Sarah Baeckler, the CEO of Humane Society Naples. “HSN is strong, resilient and we are prepared to assist our partners and community members in need as we begin the long road to recovery.”

Baeckler also provided the following updates:

Humane Society Naples partnered with Collier County Domestic Animal Services on Sept. 27 to send nearly 75 cats and kittens to the Charleston Animal Society. HSN staff assisted at the DAS location, microchipping and providing veterinary assessments to ensure the cats and kittens were adoption ready once they arrived in South Carolina. In preparation for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in South Carolina, the cats were transferred to 10 different shelters across the state.

Humane Society Naples assisted Gulf Coast Humane Society, which sustained major structural damage, to transport 41 cats and kittens to the HSN main shelter.

Additionally, HSN is working with multiple partners from across the country, such as PAWS Chicago and Brandywine Village SPCA, to transport animals to safe locations. These efforts not only include animals at HSN, but animals at impacted partner organizations. HSN is also prepared to distribute much-needed pet supplies to community members in need, thanks to a partnership with Big Dogs Rescue.

“HSN is committed to making sure no animal suffers because of this terrible storm,” Baeckler said. “But we need the community’s help to provide these critical services. We know there are animals and their families with tremendous needs due to the devastation of Hurricane Ian.”

To make a donation, visit www.hsnaples.org/donate [hsnaples.org]. All donations go directly to helping animals displaced by the storm. HSN will deploy its Mobile Vet Clinic to impacted communities, provide pet food bank assistance and emergency boarding (space permitting) during this time of need.

To donate pet food or other supplies, visit bit.ly/hsnwishlists where you can have orders shipped directly to the shelter. You can also drop items off at the main shelter location on Airport-Pulling Road. Pet food is the biggest need at this time.

