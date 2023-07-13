Watch Now
Nearly 7-foot alligator attacks man on morning walk

Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jul 13, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — This morning Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Forest Glen and Golf Course community after a nearly 7-foot alligator attacked a man who was out for a walk.

CCSO Deputies said the man was walking on Jungle Plum Drive when an alligator came up and bit him in the leg.

The man was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

According to CCSO, the first deputy who arrived on the scene provided first aid to the man.

A second deputy spotted the gator leaving the scene and heading toward a nearby lake. The deputy kept eyes on the gator and was able to tell a trapper where it was located.

CCSO says The trapper safely apprehended the reptile, measuring 6 feet 9 inches, and removed it from the community.

For more safety tips visit https://myfwc.com/.../you.../wildlife/gators/pet-safety/

It is alligator mating season, and CCSO urges residents to be cautious around bodies of water and vegetation where an alligator could have a nest.

It was not known if this female gator had a nest near where the attack occurred.

