Nearly 600 animals waiting for adoption at Collier County Animal Shelter

COLLIER CO, FLA — More animals are coming in, than animals being adopted out at the animal shelter in Collier County.

“We have a high number of everything right now , between what is currently at the shelter and what's in foster care,” Angel Grace, Animal Services Program Coordinator said. “We are getting close to around 600 or 700 animals in our care.”

With that many animals waiting to be adopted, Collier County Domestic Animal Services are dressing up the situation – with the “Greatest Shelter On Earth Kitty Cat & Canine Adoption Carnival and Fun-D-Raiser,” through Saturday night in Naples.

Grace hopes more people will consider adopting a pet – to free up room for when a shelter does have to take in a pet that has surrendered or has endured abuse.

“Not only shelters in Florida but also across the country have unfortunately been having to either lessen their intake or stop their in-take all together,” Grace said.

Many more pets coming in can be for many reasons.

“We also get in-take from people surrendering pets, we get in-take from stray animals that may be loose in the community, cruelty cases,” Grace said. “Whatever the situation might be, we are opening, so we do take in all of these animals.”

With this opportunity also comes responsibility of care, feeding and also watching a pet’s well-brings.

“We want them to keep in mind that they're adopting a furry friend for life so the pet that they're adopting can live 10 to 15 years depending on what they select,” Marcy Perry, Director of Collier County Domestic Animal Services Director said.

The “Greatest Shelter On Earth,'' event runs through Saturday at the shelter on Davis Boulevard.