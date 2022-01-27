NCH resumes elective procedures

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Healthcare leaders say NCH will resume elective surgeries and procedures beginning Monday, January 31, 2022.

Officials say it is a result of continued declines in the number of COVID admissions at both NCH North Naples and NCH Baker Hospitals.

They also encourage anyone who may have been recently impacted by the closure of elective surgeries may contact their doctor’s office to inquire about getting on the schedule for a procedure that may have been postponed.

Today’s COVID stats at NCH Hospitals are:

• The COVID positivity rate for the last 7 days for Collier County is 31.9%.

• The COVID positivity rate for the last 7 days at NCH is 24.56%

• NCH is currently caring for a total of 565 patients between our two hospitals.

• Of that number, we are caring for 136 patients who tested positive for COVID.

• Of that number, 88 patients, or approximately 65%, are unvaccinated.

• Of that number, 16 patients are in critical care with COVID.

• Of that number, 6 patients are on vents.

• Patient ages range from 15-99 with a median age of 73.

• There are 2 pediatric patients admitted with COVID.

• NCH has 33 employees who tested positive for COVID and/or isolated due to family or community-related exposure.

NCH to date reports 374 admitted patient deaths due to COVID since the onset of the pandemic. This does not account for COVID deaths for patients who may have been discharged home with hospice who subsequently passed after leaving the hospital.