NAPLES, Fla. — NCH Healthcare system is working with Naples to build a six story facility to hold all cardiac, vascular and stroke services.

The new facility is reportedly planned to replace the Telford Building; for more information on the expansion, there will be a meeting held on March 1 at 5 PM.

The location of the meeting will be at the NCH Baker Hospital Auditorium located at 350 7th Street, North Naples, Florida.