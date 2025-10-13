NCH plans 150-bed hospital in Ave Maria to serve growing eastern Collier County

AVE MARIA, Fla. — Nearly 20 years after the community was founded, Ave Maria is on track to get its first hospital. Naples Comprehensive Health, better known as NCH, plans to bring 24/7 care closer to home for residents who have long struggled to reach emergency services.

For years, people in Ave Maria have had to drive more than 40 minutes to reach the nearest emergency room. Soon, that drive could be cut to just a few minutes.

NCH is planning for the hospital to go up at the corner of Oil Well Road and Arthrex Commerce Drive. The move is part of a partnership with Barron Collier Companies (BCC).

“I’m so happy that we’re finally going to have a hospital — we really need one," said Emily Grisham, a local resident.

The hospital comes to an area that has seen significant growth in recent years. Census data shows more than 6,000 people have moved to Ave Maria since the town opened in 2007.

Jonathan Kling, chief operating officer for NCH, said the project will be built in phases.

“We’re planning up to 150 beds. This will be a three to four phase project over time based on population growth,” he said.

Planning for the new hospital is expected to begin in early November. The first phase will include a 24/7 emergency department with labs and imaging, according to NCH.

Kling said the project could generate 300 to 500 jobs and $50 million to $100 million in economic impact.

“But most importantly, it’ll bring timely healthcare to the people who live in that area,” Kling said.

Longtime locals said the hospital will make Ave Maria more self-sufficient.

“I got rid of my car — I only have a golf cart, and I don’t go out of town for anything. So now, I’ll even have a hospital to go to," said Mary Mitchell, a 14-year homeowner.

“I hope it comes to fruition — earlier rather than later," said Carlos Figueroa, who has lived in the community 18 years.

If all goes according to plan, NCH said construction could begin in as little as 18 months, with an target opening planned for November 2028.