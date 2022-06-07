NCH patients now able to access medical records anytime, anywhere with new app

NAPLES, Fla. — More than one million NCH patient records were transferred to a new electronic medical record platform on June 4.

The platform, called “Epic,” includes patients’ records from NCH’s hospitals, NCH physician group practices, outpatient and diagnostic centers.

Many patients in the U.S. are already using “MyChart,” a mobile app by Epic - with more than 250 million patient electronic records nationwide.

According to a press release, when an aspect of a patient’s medical record changes, that patient’s physician will be notified through “MyChart” even when they are outside of the Naples area. For example, if a patient is out of town and is admitted to a hospital, their at-home physician will be notified of changes made to medical records.

NCH staff notified all patients about the change and provided instructions on how to download the free app and set up acces to their records.

Jonathan Kling, registered nurse and chief operations officer of NCH Healthcare System, said he was thankful for the people who worked to make this transition to Epic possible.

“Our goal with making this important switch is to provide even better access to care, records and results as well as an improved experience for our patients,” Kling said.