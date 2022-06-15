NCH partners with Encompass Health to operate a new hospital in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — NCH announced its partnership with Encompass Health Corporation to open and run a 50-bed, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital set to open in August of 2022.

NCH Healthcare System said they will relocate its existing 54-bed rehabilitation unit to the new hospital - which will be located at 14305 Collier Blvd.

Lori Bedard, the president of Encompass Health’s Southeast Region, said the company looks forward to partnering with NCH to improve patients’ quality of life.

“This joint venture combines the expertise and resources of Encompass Health, the nation’s largest provider of inpatient rehabilitation services, with the trusted healthcare provider NCH Healthcare System, a multi-facility healthcare system with an excellent reputation for providing high quality care throughout Collier County and southwest Florida for over 60 years,” Bedard said.

Paul Hiltz, the president and CEO of the NCH Healthcare System said that this new partnership will add to the goal of exceptional patient experience.

“NCH is proud to be able to collaborate with Encompass Health to expand the scope of inpatient rehabilitation services we can offer to our community,” Hiltz said.

According to NCH, the inpatient rehabilitation hospital will serve patients who are recovering from many different illnesses and/or injuries. The hospital will offer 24-hour nursing care as well as physical, occupational and speech therapies.