NCH is ranked in the top 2% of Hospitals in the nation by Healthgrades

NCH Healthcare Systems
Posted at 11:14 AM, Feb 08, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — The NCH Healthcare System, The NCH Baker Hospital, and the NCH North Naples Hospital received the Healthgrades 2022 America’s 100 Best Hospital Award out of around 4,500 Hospitals.

Out of 98% of hospitals nationwide, NCH was ranked to offer better care and outcomes than other hospitals involved in the Healthcare analysis.

NCH is one out of six other hospitals in the state of Florida to achieve this rank.

In order to be considered for this award, hospitals must maintain the Healthgrades rigorous criteria of exceptional care for five years in a row.

Patients receiving treatment in hospitals that have received the Healthgrades top 100 award are said to have a 25.4% lower chance of dying than if they were getting treatment at other Hospitals without the award.

