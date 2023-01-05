NCH in need of type O negative Blood Donors

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Blood donors who have type O negative are needed in Collier County to help replenish the NCH Community Blood Center’s low blood product inventories.

NCH says the local shortage is the result a sudden increase in usage. Donors can donate at:

Community Blood Center’s Donor Center : 1100 Health Park Blvd. Naples, FL 34110, located on the first floor of the NCH Business Center.

The Donor Center is open Monday, Thursday, & Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also find locations to donate on the blood mobile app.

NCH says that Donors can safely give blood every 56 days, and the minimum age to give blood is 16 (with a parent present). Visit the website for more information or call (239) 624-4120 for additional information.

