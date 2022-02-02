Watch
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

NCH Hospital caring for 94 COVID-`19 patients Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
NCH Healthcare Systems
NCH Healthcare Systems
Posted at 3:46 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 15:46:43-05

NAPLES, Fla. — NCH Downtown Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital are caring for a total of 94 COVID-19 patients which is a new low since January 6, 2022.

Today’s COVID-19 Numbers from NCH:

In the last 7 days, positive COVID results were at 23.80% in Collier County.

The positive COVID test results in the last 7 days were 17.43 at NCH.

There are a total of 566 patients being cared for in the two hospitals.

  • 94 of the 566 patients are COVID positive.
  • 61 of the 94 patients are un-vaccinated.
  • Out of the 61 unvaccinated patients, 15 are in critical care.
  • 5 out of the 15 patients are on vents.
  • The age ranges of the patients are 1-99 and an average of 74.
  • 3 pediatric patients are said to be admitted with COVID-19.
  • 20 NCH employees are isolated currently due to positive COVID test results.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4