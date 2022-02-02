NCH Hospital caring for 94 COVID-`19 patients Wednesday

NAPLES, Fla. — NCH Downtown Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital are caring for a total of 94 COVID-19 patients which is a new low since January 6, 2022.
Today’s COVID-19 Numbers from NCH:
In the last 7 days, positive COVID results were at 23.80% in Collier County.
The positive COVID test results in the last 7 days were 17.43 at NCH.
There are a total of 566 patients being cared for in the two hospitals.
- 94 of the 566 patients are COVID positive.
- 61 of the 94 patients are un-vaccinated.
- Out of the 61 unvaccinated patients, 15 are in critical care.
- 5 out of the 15 patients are on vents.
- The age ranges of the patients are 1-99 and an average of 74.
- 3 pediatric patients are said to be admitted with COVID-19.
- 20 NCH employees are isolated currently due to positive COVID test results.