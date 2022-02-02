NCH Hospital caring for 94 COVID-`19 patients Wednesday

NAPLES, Fla. — NCH Downtown Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital are caring for a total of 94 COVID-19 patients which is a new low since January 6, 2022.

Today’s COVID-19 Numbers from NCH:

In the last 7 days, positive COVID results were at 23.80% in Collier County.

The positive COVID test results in the last 7 days were 17.43 at NCH.

There are a total of 566 patients being cared for in the two hospitals.