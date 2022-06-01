NCH Healthcare transitions from inpatient to outpatient psychiatric services

NAPLES, Fla. — Starting on June 1, NCH will transfer inpatient psychiatric services to a fully outpatient program.

Any patients that come to NCH needing inpatient services will be referred to David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health.

NCH employees that are affected by this change will be offered open positions in other inpatient units in NCH’s two hospitals.

Jonathan Kling, a registered nurse and Chief Operating Officer of the NCH Healthcare System, said he feels the collaboration between NCH and David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health will benefit the community.

“We are proud to work with DLC, one of the best in the provision of exceptional, comprehensive, and high-quality care,” Kling said.