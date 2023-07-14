NCH gets second bloodmobile

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The NCH Community Blood Center is pleased to announce a brand new bloodmobile made possible by more than 50 local community members' donations.

This state-of-the-art vehicle will serve as the second donated bus to the Blood Center, significantly expanding its capacity to collect life-saving blood donations.

To meet the needs of the community, especially during high season, NCH relies upon a steady stream of donors as it must collect at least 1,000 units per month of whole blood, of which 70% is collected on the bloodmobiles.

The addition of a second bloodmobile allows the NCH Community Blood Center to expand the number of blood drives and reach more donors throughout Collier and South Lee Counties.