Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

NCH blood donation center to relocate

NCH Community Blood Center.png
Courtesy graphic
NCH Community Blood Center.png
Posted at 3:48 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 15:48:12-04

NAPLES, Fla. — NCH Community Blood Center announced Tuesday that it is relocating its walk-in donor center from the NCH North Naples Hospital to the NCH Business Center - just one block west of the hospital.

The new address will be 1100 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34110.

The donor center will be closed Wednesday, July 27, through Sunday, July 30 in order to move everything.

The new location will open Monday, August 1. Hours will be 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The facility will be closed on Wednesdays.

There is no appointment necessary to donate blood, but platelet donors need to schedule an appointment by calling 239-624-4120. As a reminder, NCH said platelet donors must be aspirin-free for 48 hours prior to donating.

For more information, go to NCH’s Community Blood Center website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4