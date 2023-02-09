NCH announces new "Rooney Heart Institute" for SWFL

NAPLES, Fla. — Former Naples Representative Francis Rooney and his wife, Kathleen, gave $20,000,000 for its new heart institute.

The new "Rooney Heart Institute" will bring nationally recognized doctors to Naples for research.

Rooney is a former U.S. Representative for Florida’s 19th congressional district serving Lee and Collier Counties.

He retired and wanted to give back to the community he served.

NCH continues to work with the city of Naples on zoning and permitting for the project. This would create a five-story building to house part of the new heart institute.

Officials say the "Rooney Heart Institute" will be available at NCH locations in Bonita, North Naples, and Marco Island.