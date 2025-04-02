National Weather Service Confirms lightning strike the cause of 100 acre fire in Collier

COLLIER COUNTY — The National Weather Service confirmed a wild fire started in The Picayune Strand Wildlife Management Area due to a lightning strike on Monday March 31st.

So far, according to the Florida Forest Service, the fire has burned over 200 acres and is currently 40% contained.

Greater Naples Fire says there are currently no structures in danger. And they are still working with the Florida Forest Service and 12 dozers and 4 brush trucks on site to fight the fire.

Greater Naples Fire added, "With the weather we are experiencing right now (dry, low-humidity conditions with wind) fires can spread rapidly and become large quickly. This is because the dry vegetation fuels the fire and the wind carries embers to ignite new areas."

Original post: 4/2/25 at 9:30am From the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District:

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District and the Florida Forest Service are currently containing and monitoring a brush fire near the area of Sabal Palm Rd. & Sanders Blvd. Residents in the area and along Collier Boulevard, extending up to I-75, may experience smoky conditions.