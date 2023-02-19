National Vet Girls RISE day recognizes women veterans and their bravery

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Today is National Vet Girls RISE day and Collier County is recognizing the women who have served our country.

Every year women from all over serve our country with dedication and bravery. Vet Girls RISE is an organization that serves as a resource for women veterans who struggle with transitioning from military to civilian life.

The AmeriCorps Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program here in Collier County supports veterans through volunteer work in our community.

If you are a veteran over the age of 55 and would like to volunteer contact Ed Bonilla at Ed.Bonilla@colliercountyfl.gov.