Naples Zoo temporarily changes their hours due to excessive heat

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Zoo will close an hour early Wednesday through Friday in an effort to have guests beat the heat.

The Zoo’s normal hours are from 9am-4:30pm. On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Naples Zoo hours will change from 8am to 3pm until Oct 1. The last admission will be at 2pm.

Naples Zoo Marketing Director Courtney Jolly said, “We started seeing record number after record number. It was a decision we had to make for our staff but also for the public coming out. We want them to enjoy and have a good zoo visit.”

Naples Zoo CEO Jack Mulvena said, “Most of our animals are more active in the early morning hours as they prefer the cooler morning temperatures as well.”

This morning, visitors showed up early to beat the heat.

Naples resident Michael Espinola said, “It’s hot you, take advantage of early morning activities, like this and this is a great opportunity.”