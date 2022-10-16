Watch Now
Naples Zoo reopens after Ian, plans Halloween bash

Posted at 11:22 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 11:22:45-04

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Zoo reopened Friday after 17 days of closure due to the wrath of Hurricane Ian.

Zoo officials have posted updates all weekend long as animals and guests get back to a sense of normalcy after the storm.

In one update, officials celebrated a "little victory" with photos of a large flame bottletree being saved by the horticulture team. "Danielle, our director of grounds and gardens, originally planted [the tree] as a seedling over eight years ago," the zoo wrote on social media.

Naples Zoo also celebrated plans to bring back its "Boo at the Zoo" extravaganza, with free admission for kids aged 12 and under who arrive in costume the weekend of Oct. 21-23. Officials promise the zoo will be "transformed to a living movie scene," with a pirate expedition cruise, a velociraptor, and more movie-themed surprises in store.

