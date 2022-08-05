Naples Zoo investigates into unexpected death of giraffe

NAPLES, Fla. — A 13-year-old giraffe named Timber was found dead Friday morning at the Naples Zoo.

Though Timber was the oldest giraffe at the Naples Zoo, most giraffes live to be 20 to 25 years old. According to the Naples Zoo, veterinary staff will perform a necropsy to find out what caused Timber’s death - as, right now, they do not know what could have caused it.

Timber was born at 2008 at the Denver Zoo - making the move to Naples in 2010. He will be remembered for his strong and silent personality.

Naples Zoo said that they will miss him greatly.