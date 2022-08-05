Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Naples Zoo investigates into unexpected death of giraffe

Giraffe Timber 2.jpg
Naples Zoo
Giraffe Timber 2.jpg
Posted at 5:32 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 17:37:48-04

NAPLES, Fla. — A 13-year-old giraffe named Timber was found dead Friday morning at the Naples Zoo.

Though Timber was the oldest giraffe at the Naples Zoo, most giraffes live to be 20 to 25 years old. According to the Naples Zoo, veterinary staff will perform a necropsy to find out what caused Timber’s death - as, right now, they do not know what could have caused it.

Timber was born at 2008 at the Denver Zoo - making the move to Naples in 2010. He will be remembered for his strong and silent personality.

Naples Zoo said that they will miss him greatly.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4