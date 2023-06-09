Naples Zoo celebrates World Giraffe Day

World Giraffe Day is an annual event initiated by the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

It's held on June 21st, and the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens is celebrating.

Make plans to be at South Street City Oven and Grill at Pine Ridge in Naples on Saturday, June 10 from 5:30 to 8 pm to celebrate World Giraffe Day.

In just the last 30 years, Africa's giraffe population has plummeted by 30%. Today with a population of 117,000 (2021 estimate), there are 3 to 4 elephants for every giraffe. To secure a better future for these iconic creatures, Naples Zoo partners with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF).

In 2021, Naples Zoo's Director of Conservation Tim Tetzlaff was also elected to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation Board of Directors.

Along with supporting their overall efforts with an annual World Giraffe Day event at South Street City Oven and Grill in Naples, Naples Zoo funds the annual salary of wildlife veterinarian Dr. Sara Ferguson, GCF's Conservation Health Coordinator.

South Street is donating $2 from every draft beer sold to giraffe conservation efforts through Naples Zoo and even more when you order a "Reticulated Wreck" cocktail and custom pint glass featuring the four giraffes at Naples Zoo.

There will also be a Pick-A-Prize Giraffle and online store.

