Naples WWII veteran turns 100 years old

NAPLES, Fla. — A neighborhood came together to celebrate Walter Kateley's 100th birthday on Friday.

Kateley served in the Army during World War II and his neighbors wanted to wish him a happy birthday and thank him for his service.

They say he still rides his bike and delivers newspapers and is just a great neighbor.

There was a golf cart parade from his house to the community center where the VFW did a salute.

Friends say he loves Everglades Hockey and never misses a game.

They ended the party with a traditional birthday cake.