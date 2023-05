TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announced a Naples woman won $1 million in scratch-off game.

Irena Cvetanovska of Naples claimed the winnings at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. She chose to receive her winnings in 25 annual installments of $40,000 a year.

Cvetanovska purchased her winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 4831 East Tamiami Trail in Naples.