Naples woman sentenced for million-dollar fraud scheme involving jewelry, profits

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples woman who formerly helped run a family-owned boutique in Olde Naples was sentenced in million dollar fraud scheme.

Yulia Yugay was found guilty of organized fraud and criminal use of personal identification information for financial crimes involving a luxury fashion store in Naples.

Yugay was sentenced to 5 years in prison, as a minimum mandatory sentence, followed by 20 years of probation, and ordered to pay $492,303.27 in restitution.

An investigation uncovered that in September 2018, Yugay who was the Chief Operations Officer for Marissa Collections Boutique had created a fraudulent house account for a customer she had a working business relationship with at the time. Investigators say between 2016 and 2018, Yugay took merchandise valued at $317,807.00 and charged the fraudulent account $625,021.00 to cover her thefts.

In court, it was revealed that in addition to the fraudulent sales to the house account, Yugay received unearned sales commissions and bonuses took cash deposits, and misappropriated accounts receivable from another business, which held merchandise on consignment for the store.

