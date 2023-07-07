Naples woman hides fentanyl inside key fob

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman during a traffic stop Thursday after finding lethal opioid fentanyl hidden inside a fake key fob.

41-year-old Aisha Nicole Carballo was pulled over for driving with her headlights and tail lights off. The traffic stop happened near Airport-Pulling Rd. and Davis Blvd. around 9:15 p.m.

During the stop, a K9 unit alerted deputies to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle.

Inside the car, deputies found a tote bag filled with multiple small containers. A fake key fob, a fake tube of lipstick and a hollowed-out lint roller were all found with multiple drugs inside, including fentanyl, crack cocaine and crystal meth.

Deputies also found $900 in cash and different drug paraphernalia.

Carballo was arrested and faces multiple felony narcotics charges.