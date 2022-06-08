Watch
Naples woman charged with stealing $36,860.28 from employer

Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 08, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — A 44-year-old Naples woman was arrested by financial crime detectives after allegedly stealing more than $35,000 from her former employer.

Lisa Yvonne Elliott was investigated by the Collier County Economic crimes unit in 2018. The Collier County Sheriff's Office says that during the investigation, detectives had to go through many complex financial records.

“Embezzlement cases typically don’t result in immediate arrests because they take longer to investigate in order to acquire evidence. Nonetheless, these cases are important because they often impact people’s livelihoods, and the terrific work of our diligent and thorough detectives should be recognized.”
Sheriff Kevin Rambosk

According to CCSO, Elliott was an office manager at a window and doors installation business where she embezzled a total of $36,860.28 from the business. Elliott would alter the checks from the business and cash the customer's checks into her own bank account.

CCSO deputies arrested Elliott at her residence and she was later released on a posted $20,000 bond.

