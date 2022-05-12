Naples woman charged after allegedly shooting a man and fleeing the scene

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County sheriff's deputies respond to a shooting near Sherbrook Drive and Radio Road where the suspect shooter attempted to flee.

Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to the location in reference to a shooting in progress on Tuesday at 6:17 PM.

As deputies were heading to the scene, they got another call that the suspect was a female who went eastbound on Radio Road in a possible white Honda Civic.

CCSO says the suspect was identified as Catherine Michelle Cruz.

As other deputies responded to the scene, the victim was found at the Northeast corner of Livingston and Radio Road with a shot wound in his right buttocks cheek.

According to the report, a witness says they saw the victim fleeing the scene on a bike before police arrived

Once EMS arrived at the scene, the victim was sent to the hospital.

The victim was able to identify Cruz as his shooter along with her vehicle, a white Honda Civic that deputies found her in when she fled the scene.

CCSO says there was a domestic dispute that led to the shooting.

Cruz was transported to Naples Jail Center and her bond will be set by a judge.

This is an ongoing investigation, more updates will come as soon as they are provided.

