Naples woman arrested in S.C. for embezzlement charges in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A 51-year-old Naples woman is in a South Carolina jail cell as she waits to be returned back to Collier County on multiple embezzlement charges.

According to the report, a CCSO investigation discovered that the woman identified as Angela Berry reportedly embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a business in Naples.

She was previously a manager/bookkeeper for The Sauce Lady and she forged her signature on multiple checks from the business checking account and wrote checks to herself from the business account and all the transactions were done without the consent of the business owner.

According to the investigation, from November 30, 2017, to August 31, 2019, Berry misappropriated a total of $72,833.45.

A warrant for Berry’s arrest was obtained on Monday. Deputies reportedly tracked her location in Conway S.C., which is when the authorities arrested her on the CCSO warrant.