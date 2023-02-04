Naples Winter Wine Festival returns to The Ritz-Carlton

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Winter Wine Festival will return to The Ritz-Carlton Naples today for its 23rd anniversary.

The festival, founded by the Naples Children and Education Foundation, highlights the finest wines, food and auction lots at The Ritz-Carlton. Guests can enjoy world-class food and wine and bid on travel and wine experiences.

The festival raises money for local nonprofit organizations and provides children in Collier County with the resources they need to excel.

Since its inception in 2001, the festival has raised nearly $244 million.

This year's theme is "In Perfect Harmony". The event begins at 1 p.m. at 2600 Tiburon Dr., Naples.