Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Naples well water sample tests positive for E. coli

AP32322048751.jpg
AP
AP32322048751.jpg
Posted at 9:11 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 09:11:09-04

NAPLES, Fla — City water officials announced Friday that one of its routine raw water samples tested positive for E. coli bacteria.

The well, one of 51 in active service, was pulled offline Thursday as per protocol.

The city said an additional five tests conducted from the affected well came up negative.

Despite this, the city is disinfecting the well and will seek 10 successive negative tests before putting the well back into service.

No customers have been impacted, according to the city, and the water supply remains safe for consumption and no customer action has to be taken at this time.

E. coli can cause diarrhea, nausea, cramps, and headaches in humans that ingest the bacteria. It may pose a special health risk in infants, young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

The water department is investigating the cause of the positive sample.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4