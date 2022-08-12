Naples well water sample tests positive for E. coli

NAPLES, Fla — City water officials announced Friday that one of its routine raw water samples tested positive for E. coli bacteria.

The well, one of 51 in active service, was pulled offline Thursday as per protocol.

The city said an additional five tests conducted from the affected well came up negative.

Despite this, the city is disinfecting the well and will seek 10 successive negative tests before putting the well back into service.

No customers have been impacted, according to the city, and the water supply remains safe for consumption and no customer action has to be taken at this time.

E. coli can cause diarrhea, nausea, cramps, and headaches in humans that ingest the bacteria. It may pose a special health risk in infants, young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

The water department is investigating the cause of the positive sample.