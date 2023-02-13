Naples to discuss regulations for new rebuilds to keep smalltown feel

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples is hosting a workshop to discuss regulations that require a homeowner to have green space on their property on Monday.

It’s an issue the city has been looking into for years. The main concern they have is as Naples continues to rebuild and grow they want to make sure that the city is maintaining its character and keeping as much of the small-town charm as possible.

Increasing green space is the most significant change the council is looking to improve moving forward with rebuilds.

As it stands some residential and commercial areas have no regulations that require owners to have a certain amount of green space.

Some zoning areas are allowed to construct a building from plot line to plot line, which enables builders to build structure to structure.

This leads to little operation between buildings.

Some council members are concerned that some lots have a lot of house and not a lot of green space.

The council will be discussing solutions for both residential and commercial areas.

