Naples TikTok star who survived attack from fan accuses another of stalking

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples Tik-Tok star who made national headlines when her father killed one of her followers who had broken into her home was in court Monday accusing another person of stalking.

Ava Majury, a Naples teen with more than a million Tik Tok followers, says one of her classmates was stalking her and was in court today trying to get an injunction against him.

And the classmate she accused is the one who warned her about the dangers of the person who broke into her home and was shot and killed by her father.

“I was terrified. I took myself out of many things I loved. I modified my schedule. I took myself out of soccer midseason so I could avoid being around him.”

That’s what Ava Majury told a Collier County judge, saying she withdrew from Gulf Coast High School and is now attending virtual school because she was scared of a classmate.

Majury was seeking an injunction to force the 15-year-old classmate to stay away from her. We are not naming the 15-year-old because he is a minor and no charges have been filed against him.

Lawyers for the defendant did not speak with the media after the hearing.

That classmate shared messages on Tik Tok with Eric Rohan Justin, the 18-year-old from Maryland who used a shotgun to break in the front door of the Majury home on July 10, before Robert Majury, a retired police officer, shot and killed him.

The classmate shared information on Justin with the Majurys when he was asked.

Ava Majury said the classmate then started following her around school, sending her unwanted messages and touched her on at least one occasion.

Majury said she became frightened when the classmate posted an image of himself at a gun range on social media.

However, Judge Kevin S. Cohen said the post could not be used in court, and that it wasn’t harassment because the image was not sent directly to Majury.

“Things like the video of him in the gun range undisputedly were not directed toward the petitioner and cannot be an act of stalking,” Cohen said.

Judge Cohen dismissed the injunction because he said the classmates actions do not meet the legal standard of harassment or stalking.

“Although the court thinks it’s a good idea for the parties to remain separate and no have contact,” Cohen said, “I can’t enter an injunction to keep parties away from each other simply to keep the peace when they’re not able to behave civilly with each other.”

Majury accepted the decision and said she wants to move on.

“Although today didn’t go as I wanted it to, I’m glad I got my truth out and my story was told,” she said.

Majury’s lawyer said the family would not pursue any more legal action in the case.