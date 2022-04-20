Naples students get job experience with help from education program

NAPLES, Fla. — Students in Collier County are getting out of the classroom to get some first-hand job experience.

The Salvation Army welcomed three students from Naples High School to spend a few hours Tuesday volunteering at its retail storefront.

From hanging up clothing and stocking inventory to cleaning and organizing the shop floor, the teens got a glimpse of work in the customer service industry.

50 other workplaces are involved in the program. Each allows high school juniors and seniors to come in and assist. Students in the district then rotate between businesses to get experience in other industries.

The students from Tuesday's career experience are part of the Exceptional Student Education Program.

Organizers say it's an opportunity for the students to get experience, feel included, and earn class credit at the same time.