NAPLES | Shelter Run to End Domestic Violence 5K kicks off

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosted The Shelter Run to End Domestic Violence 5K in support of those enduring and surviving domestic violence. The Shelter for Abused Women and Children in Naples is the beneficiary.

"I used to go and volunteer with women who had to go to court and face their abusers," attendee, Lauren Hughes said.

She mentioned the people she once to served often had to go through that process alone. She and many others, with a personal tie to the cause, came out to run and walk in the race.

Erica Szczechowski is another runner, preparing for the World Triathalon.

"We need to be supporting the women and children in our community, and it's just such a great cause. My heart goes out for them," Szczechowski said.

Mitch Norgart is the president of Gulf Coast Runners. The organization helped plan and host the event. He says the shelter gets 100% of the proceeds.

"We all know someone who has been through that kind of violence," Norgart said.

1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men understand this journey. They live it, at home, which should be a person’s most peaceful place.

"We're out here running to support the idea of protecting our women and girls in every way possible," Nate Bruno, another attendee said.

Linda Oberhaus is the shelter's CEO.

“This is part of the clothesline project. They [runners] can paint t-shirts that really depict their experience," she said.

Those shirts were hung on display.