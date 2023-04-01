Naples school bus driver arrested after video shows him inappropriately touching student

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Collier County school bus driver was arrested after investigators found he inappropriately touched a student on his school bus.

57-year-old Tomas Andre Cabrera of Naples is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

On March 30, the victim told a school employee that Cabrera had touched and kissed her breast over her clothing.

Collier County Sheriff's Office detectives worked with the Youth Relations Bureau and the School District to investigate. After obtaining a copy of surveillance footage from the bus, detectives said the footage clearly showed Cabrera intentionally touching the victim.

Cabrera was found at his home on Friday, March 31, and taken into custody.