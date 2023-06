NAPLES, Fla. — Stevie Tomato's Sports Page in Naples will host a community block party and fundraiser Saturday night for a local battling cancer.

The fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. and will help support community member Jeff Small and his family as Jeff battles Stage 4 cancer.

The event will include live music, raffles and giveaways — including a 55" TV! All proceeds will go to Jeff and his family.

Stevie Tomato's is located at 15215 Collier Blvd.