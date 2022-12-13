Naples Public Works will close several streets to repair water main

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples Public Works Department will be performing a repair of the City’s 16-inch reclaimed water main located on 14th Avenue South, east of 3rd Street South.

This will require a shutdown of a portion of the City’s reclaimed water system, starting from the intersection of 14th Avenue South and 4th Street South, extending west to Gordon Drive, then south into the Port Royal community.

This portion of the reclaimed water system will be shut down on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and Thursday, December 15, 2022, and is anticipated to be placed back into operation on Friday, December 16, 2022.

The City will close 14th Avenue South between 3rd Street South and 4th Street South from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14.

The road will be open for local traffic only. A map depicting the location of the construction zone and the intersections that will be closed during construction is included below.