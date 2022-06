NAPLES, Fla. — Pride always finds a way.

The organizers of Naples PrideFest have rescheduled the event for July 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cambier Park.

The original June 4 date had to be postponed due to inclement weather; the area was inundated with rain from the first tropical system of the 2022 season to pass over Southwest Florida.

It is the fourth annual PrideFest, with entertainers, speakers, musicians, performers and activities for the entire family.