Naples police respond to dog shot at Naples Dog Park

Naples Police Department
WFTX
Naples Police Department
Posted at 12:13 PM, May 29, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police Department received a call in reference to a dog that was shot at Naples Dog Park located at 99 Riverside Circle on Saturday.

According to Naples police, the call came in around 5:10 PM and detectives immediately went to the scene where the dog was said to be shot.

The dog was rescued and taken to a veterinarian to receive non-life-threatening treatment for the injuries.

Naples police say that this is an ongoing investigation but there is no threat to the public or animals.

